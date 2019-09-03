Mulamwah Annoyed After Churchill Show Comedian Imitated His Jokes

Internet sensation Kendrick Mulamwah was displeased with a Churchill show comedian who has been copying his jokes.

According to the funny man, Wambilianga has been making his jokes his own and performing them live on stage.

Mulamwah has been auditioning for Churchill show for four years now but is yet to make the final cut. His jokes, however, have been making others money.

“Unanyimwa show then jokes zako ndio zinasemwa huko – what a time to live in Kenya,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Honestly this has to stop. We post our jokes and videos online because we haven’t found a chance to be on TV yet but that doesn’t mean that we don’t own them. It hurts sitting on a TV at home watching your jokes being performed. If they have to be used, then credits have to be given to the initial creative,” he added.

”I have auditioned severally (four years) but all in vain. I then tried making videos from the jokes and I am glad that the social media platform welcomed me and have been supportive ever since . Given a chance and mentored, we can be great too on stages, But in the meantime, stop the jokes heist,” he added.

But Mulamwah and Wambilianga are in good terms as seen in a recent Instagram photo.

He captioned it, “There’s no bad blood between us . This is us Earlier today reading comments and replies . We move together as a unit , no divisions.”

