Boniface Mwangi: Mariga’s Contribution To Youths Was To Get Them Addicted To Gambling

Ukweli Party leader Boniface Mwangi has told Kibra constituency voters to reject McDonald Mariga, saying his contribution to youths was to get them addicted gambling.

Mariga, a former Inter Milan midfielder, was on Monday cleared to contest the Kibra by-election on the ruling Jubilee Party ticket.

“Kibra people,learn from Starehe and Langata.They decided to elect socialites and they’re now suffering. Mariga’s contribution to the Kenyan youth was to get them addicted to gambling. He has billboards across Kenya promoting betting. Don’t send such a person to parliament. BE wise,” Mwangi tweeted.

Mwangi’s sentiments were echoed by Twitter user, @CollinsBey, who tweeted:

“Apart from speaking English like he’s filling Sudoku, Mariga’s only contribution is getting Kenyans hooked to Ruto’s BETIN like cocaine addicts.

I doubt he will be of much help in terms of understanding the crucial roles of a legislator.”

Mariga, 37, has been the face of online betting firm, Betin. Kenya is considered among the leading countries when it comes to sports betting with up-to five million youths youths actively involved daily.

The government has been trying to tame the addiction with increased taxation and stringent licencing regulations for the betting firms.

Mariga is considered one of Kenya’s greatest football export of all time. He became the first and only East African in the 2010 to win the coveted UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho.

However, his political ambitions have never been clear until a couple of weeks ago when word went round online that he would challenge for the Kibra Parliamentary seat.

The seat fell vacant in July following the death of Hon. Ken Okoth, who passed on after battling cancer.

Bonface Osano

