President Obama’s Brother Malik Shames Him For Buying Sh1.5 Billion Home And Claiming He Is Broke

malik obama
Barack Obama's Half Brother Malik Obama. [Courtesy]

Malik Obama, US President Barack Obama’s half brother is not new to controversy especially when it comes to throwing jabs at the latter.

While their differences date back to the 1990s, the most recent feud was sparked by Malik’s support for Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Asked why he settled for a Trump presidency, the older Obama said, “Hillary Clinton is a liar and totally corrupt. What is her Clinton Foundation doing for Kenya if she loves Obama so much? Mr Trump is a successful businessman he will make America great again. He is not heartless. I will not be humiliated anymore by anybody.

Why did he not support and write a forward for my book about his father Barack Obama Sr? Why does he not support my Foundation set up in the name of his father Barack Obama Sr? My two children died it was nothing to him. No condolences, nothing!”

Now, Malik is calling out his half brother for allegedly telling him that he was broke even after purchasing a Sh1.5 billion home.

“A rising tide lifts all boats but not in Barack Obama‘s case. Buys a $15 million home and tells me to my face that he’s broke. Slick as shit folks,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to TMZ, the Obamas last week were in the process of buying a 29 acre Martha’s Vineyard estate with a beachfront, 6,892-square-foot main house and seven-bedrooms.

They were apparently just renting the property for the summer but loved it so much that they made an offer.

The massive estate belongs to Boston Celtics chief Wyc Grousbeck.

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Twitter users are however unhappy with Malik’s actions with some indicating that the 44th POTUS does not owe him anything.

Others thought that the former Siaya gubernatorial candidate should earn a living like most Kenyans instead of relying on handouts.

Here are some of the comments:

