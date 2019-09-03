DCI Question Maasai Mara University Vice-Chancellor For Five Hours Over Ksh190 MIllion Scandal

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday interrogated Maasai Mara University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mary Walingo for over Ksh190 million scandal.

According to reports, Prof Walingo was interrogated for over five hours alongside other university staff.

Their interrogation followed an exposé featured on Citizen TV which unearthed the looting of public funds from the institution.

It is noted that the Vice Chancellor’s driver Abdi Noor Hassan and other university staff were spotted at the DCI headquarters on Monday.

Following the expose, the DCI is noted to be in possession of two computers and documents which they intend to use to aid in their investigation.

The heist’s whistleblowers are revealed to have already recorded their statements which will also help the detectives to piece in their evidence.

Additionally, the detectives divulge that they are working to establish who are the main suspects in the scandal as well as identify enough State witnesses once the case is taken to court.

Prof. Walingo declined to be interviewed on the matter but later posted a video on the university’s Facebook page alleging that she had been investigating the matter.

Three of these whistle-blowers have applied for witness protection from the State after it emerged that they had been threatened for unearthing the scandal.

