Kitany Seeks To Discontinue Divorce Case Temporarily To Mourn Linturi’s Father

The drama is still ongoing in the divorce case between Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and his estranged wife Marianne Kitany.

On Tuesday, Kitany, former chief of staff in the office of the Deputy President sought to have the case adjourned over the death of her father-in-law and Linturi’s father.

The Meru legislator did however object to Kitany’s application through his lawyers who noted that the lies peddled by Kitany could have led to Mzee Linturi’s death.

Read:

The lawyers noted in particular a statement in which she (Kitany) claimed to have built a house for the senator in Meru to have embarrassed the deceased – a member of the revered Njuri Ncheke – the supreme governing council of elders for the Meru people.

On Monday, Linturi’s lawyers said the plaintiff should be subjected to a polygraph test as well as a psychiatric test.

They also told the court that she knew that Linturi was in a monogamous marriage when she met him and that they did not get married under the Meru or Kalenjin customary laws as earlier alleged.

The court will resume in the afternoon to issue a ruling on the application for adjournment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu