Gov’t Backtracks On Decision To Shutdown Schools In Mau Forest

The government has allowed schools in Mau Forest to re-open for Third Term, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

The revelations come days after Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya stated that the government was going to close down 15 schools in the looming Mau forest evictions.

Natembeya asked parents not to take their children to the institutions as schools reopen.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui, however, on Tuesday noted that the decision had been reversed to pave way for learners to complete the Third Term without any disruption.

“In the interest of pupils, for now the government will allow children to go back to school and complete the exams set to be written in Third Term without any disruption,” said Mbui.

The government is targeting over 60, 000 families in phase two of Mau eviction.

Natembeya last week said the government is ready for the eviction and gave the settlers a 60-day window period to voluntarily move out by October 31.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko gave a nod to the second eviction saying the government is committed to restoring the water tower.

Some leaders from the Rift Valley region are, however, opposed to the directive.

Led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, the leaders have urged the government to shelve the plan saying thousands of candidates who are preparing to sit for their final exams will suffer.

“There will be no eviction from Masai Mau Trust Land until President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks. CS Tobiko who is conflicted has no moral authority to evict people against the law. We have asked Kenyans to stay put and our children to go to school like children of all other Kenyans!” Murkomen wrote on Twitter on Monday.

According to reports, a contingent of officers from the Kenya Wildlife Services has been dispatched in the area ahead of the exercise.

Hundreds of families are reported to have already left the forest.

Meanwhile, Emurrua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno has been arrested for allegedly inciting locals and leading protests over the impending eviction.

The lawmaker was in the company of his Chepalungu counterpart Gideon Koske and over 15 MCAs, who were on their way to visit the affected families but the security officers had barricaded the leading to the area.

