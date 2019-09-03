Embu Level 5 Hospital ICU Equipment Stolen, Units Closed

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment at Embu Level 5 Hospital have disappeared.

The medical supplies from the only two functional ICUs in the hospital are said to have been stolen weeks ago but the matter kept a secret.

This we understand has led to the closure of the units.

Read:

According to Citizen, chairman of the Health Select Committee at the Embu County Assembly Sammy Muturi, the equipment went missing weeks ago but an undisclosed number of people have since been apprehended.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing with area leaders warning others that might be found culpable.

This comes days after Governor Martin Wambora commissioned a Sh70 million 240-bed oncology centre at the health facility.

Read Also:

Last week, treatment kicked off with at least 15 patients being admitted.

The county chief said the centre was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to detect cancer at early stages.

“The county government has trained doctors, nurses and clinical officers who will be running the oncology centre. It will be the most comprehensive in the Mt Kenya region and will ensure high level service to the people,” he said.

Read Also:

Last year the hospital’s chief executive Moses Njue was suspended for allegedly slapping a doctor.

“Following a public outcry occasioned by an allegation by Dr Mary Njoroge, a consultant obstetrician/gynecologist, against the CEO of Embu Level Five Hospital, the executive has deliberated and has resolved to restructure the hospital management pending further investigation,” a statement from Embu County Public Service Board read in part.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu