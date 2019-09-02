“Witness” In Itumbi Forgery Case Is A Suspect Under Investigation – DCI

Samuel Gateri, a man who made headlines on Monday as being a witness in the forgery case against State House Director of Digital and Media Communications Director Dennis Itumbi is indeed a suspect, DCI has said.

In a tweet, the DCI noted that Mr Gateri was being investigated and at no time was he envisaged to be a state witness.

“We wish to clarify that contrary to insinuation by one Samuel Gateri that he’s a state witness in respect to criminal case against one Ole Itumbi is false and misleading.The true facts are that he is a suspect under investigations. At no time was he envisaged to be a state witness,” the tweet read.

The DCI further clarified that statements by witnesses on the said case have been supplied to defense and Gateri is not among them.

In an application filed under urgency, Gateri accused DCI officers of threatening him so as to implicate Deputy President William Ruto in the said case.

In the letter, he alleges that he was arrested on July 2 for being a member of a Whatsapp group dubbed Tanga Tanga that supports DP Ruto.

Upon his arrest, he was taken to Embu Police Station by two DCI officers who said that they were acting on orders from above.

“The said officers further forcibly seized and took my cell phone, combed through contents of my phone and thereafter told me that I was under arrest and that they would go ahead and execute me if I did not confirm that I had a telephone conversation with His Excellency the Deputy President, and that Mr Dennis Itumbi was my link with His Excellency the Deputy President. They further threatened that they would take me to a higher-ranking security personnel in government so that I could be dealt with,” avers Gateri.

But today, Gateri sought to withdraw himself from the case citing death threats from unknown persons.

“I know Mr Dennis Itumbi from public sources, not personally. I saw him being ushered in as I was being hurriedly released from the police confinement. I suspect there was anxiety to ensure I do not meet nor talk with Mr Dennis Itumbi,” he adds.

Itumbi was charged on July 22 over the alleged fake letter which claimed there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

He was charged with three offences of making a false document without authority, publishing a false statement and reprogramming a mobile phone.

Itumbi denied the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

