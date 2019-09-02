in NEWS

Wendy Waeni’s Ex-Manager Joe Mwangi Arrested For Forging Letter Impersonating CS

Wendy Waeni and her former manager Joe Mwangi. [Courtesy]

Gymnast Wendy Waeni’s former manager Joe Mwangi has been arrested.

In a tweet, DCI indicated that Mwangi who has been accused of threatening the girl’s mother, Magdalene Mbele, is in police custody.

“Mr Joseph Mwangi NDUTA alias Joe is in our custody. He will be charged appropriately once necessary police process is complete. We thank everyone that shared information on his whereabouts,” DCI said.

Police launched a manhunt for Mwangi on Friday for forging a letter impersonating a Cabinet Secretary.

DCI also noted that the suspect had been threatening Ms Mbele but did not reveal the details.

Mwangi was put on the spotlight by the teenager on live TV when she indicated  that she and her family lived in abject poverty as he pocketed money from her performances.

He on the other hand accused Ms Mbele of poorly managing funds raised for the girl. She is an alcoholic he said, claims the girl’s mother has vehemently denied.

