Sonko To Appear Before EACC Over Irregular Garbage Collection Tenders

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is expected to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday to answer questions regarding awarding of garbage collection and disposal.

The county chief was supposed to appear the commission on Friday last week but offered to appear on September 3 due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

“I would like to give Tuesday, September 3, as the day I will be available for the same due to unavoidable circumstances,” Sonko said in his reply dated August 29.

The anti-graft agency is looking into claims of corruption in the award of tenders for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years.

In July, Nairobi County Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that City Hall could not account for over Sh160 million paid to contracted garbage collectors.

The committee in a report indicated that 11 firms were indeed contracted to collect refuse, but officials at the Environment docket could not produce accompanying documents; payment vouchers and their contract papers.

It was revealed that Sh162,092,407 was paid to two firms for collecting garbage. Only Sh40 million was regularly spent.

“Although it has been explained that the firms opted to collect garbage from some zones due to high rates of payment, the option taken contravened their individual contracts resulting in denial of service to other zones. Consequently, the garbage collection contracts were irregular and the residents may not have received the services contracted,” the report read.

Again, in February, Sonko-led government was on the spot for awarding a firm a Sh278 million two-year contract for garbage collection in the city.

The Aende Group had only been in existence for 78 days opposed to at least one year required to qualify for the tender.

