Police Officer Dies At Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki’s Africa Spirits Plant In Thika

An Administration Police officer has died at tycoon Humphrey Kariuki’s Africa Spirits Plant in Thilka, under mysterious circumstances.

The officer, Constable Samuel Njogu Mwaura, according to reports by the Nation, was manning the facility on Saturday when he slipped and fell, dying on the spot.

According to Thika Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Mr Bernard Ayoo, Mwaura slid from a spiral metal staircase within the factory and was pronounced dead at Thika Level Five hospital where he had been rushed.

“At the moment we cannot tell the exact circumstances that led to his death. A postmortem shall help establish what exactly happened,” said Ayoo.

The officer is said to have sustained injuries at the back of his head.

The body was taken to General Kago mortuary as police launch investigations to the death.

Kariuki was charged last week with evading taxes amounting to Ksh41 billion between 2014 and 2019.

