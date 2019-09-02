Footballer Mariga Picked As Jubilee Party Candidate For Kibra MP Seat

Former Inter Milan player McDonald Mariga will go face to face with candidates from other political parties for the Kibra MP seat.

Mariga has been picked by the Jubilee National Election board as the party’s candidate ahead of the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

Earlier on in the day the footballer was accompanied by his supporters to the party headquarters along Thika Road for the interviews.

Speaking after submitting his documents, Mariga said he wants to give back to the community, adding that he was once a resident of Karanja area in Kibra constituency.

Mariga was among 16 candidates who were contesting for the Jubilee party ticket.

The others were; Morris Kinyanjui, Walter Trenk, Ibrahim Said, Doreen Wasike, Oscar Kambona, and Bukachi Chapia.

Jane Githaiga, Jack Owino, Omondi Rajab, Daniel Adem, Daniel Orogo, Ramadhan Hussein, Frank Amollo, Timothy Kaimenyi, and Geoffrey Mwangi were also on the list.

The 32 year old footballer will face candidates from the rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Amani National Congress (ANC) parties.

ODM will conduct its party primaries on Saturday, September 7.

ANC party has fronted Eliud Owalo, a former ODM leader Raila Odinga’s aide.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.

