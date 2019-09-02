Mariga Hangs Boots, Arrives At Jubilee Headquarters To Be Vetted [Video]

Kenyan football star McDonald Mariga has apparently hung his boots officially to engage in politics.

The former Harambee Stars player arrived at the Jubilee headquarters with his supporters to be interviewed by the Jubilee National Election board ahead of the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

Supporters, holding placards written “Kibra For Mariga; Mariga Ni Wetu”, sang songs in praise of Mariga as they made their way into the Jubilee headquarters.

Footballer McDonald Mariga among 16 candidates cleared by Jubilee to contest for party ticket for Kibra by-election. pic.twitter.com/viTeO4hvOk — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) September 2, 2019

Speaking after submitting his documents, Mariga said he wants to give back to the community, adding that he was once a resident of Karanja area in Kibra constituency.

Aliyekuwa nahodha wa Harambee Stars McDonald Mariga apeleka stakabadhi zake kwenye uteuzi wa chama cha Jubilee.#LeoMashinani @swakesho_ pic.twitter.com/0jNobAFdGd — ktn (@KTNKenya) September 2, 2019

Mariga is among 16 candidates who are contesting for the Jubilee party ticket.

The 32-year-old was playing for the Italian football giant, Inter Milan, but is currently without a club.

Previously, he has also played for Real Sociedad, Parma, Helsingborg, and Real Oviedo.

Read Also: Elections Board Clears Mariga To Compete For Kibra Seat On Jubilee Ticket

Other aspirants on the run include Morris Kinyanjui, Walter Trenk, Ibrahim Said, Doreen Wasike, Oscar Kambona, and Bukachi Chapia.

Jane Githaiga, Jack Owino, Omondi Rajab, Daniel Adem, Daniel Orogo, Ramadhan Hussein, Frank Amollo, Timothy Kaimenyi, and Geoffrey Mwangi are also on the list.

The Jubilee party flag bearer will face candidates from the rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Amani National Congress (ANC) parties.

ODM will conduct its party primaries on Saturday, September 7.

ANC party has fronted Eliud Owalo, a former ODM leader Raila Odinga’s aide.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu