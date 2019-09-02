Nairobi-bound KQ Flight Diverted To Mombasa Over Unfavorable Weather At JKIA

A Kenya Airways (KQ) plane that was headed to Nairobi from Kisumu was on Monday diverted to Mombasa over unfavourable weather condition.

According to one Nelson Osiemo, a passenger onboard, heavy fog at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport forced the JKIA control team to divert the 7.35am flight to Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

They were told to wait for about half an hour for the fog to clear before they could proceed to Nairobi.

“KQ 7.35am Kisumu to Nairobi. We have landed in Mombasa. Told there’s heavy fog over JKIA so we couldn’t land. We are told to wait for 30 mins here for the fog to clear and then resume our trip,” Osiemo wrote on Twitter.

KQ is yet to give an official statement on the issue.

