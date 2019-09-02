Gospel Songstress Kambua Welcomes Baby Boy

Gospel singer Kambua has welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

According to her former co-host Holy Dave, the singer was blessed with the gift of a son on August 10 hence her absence on social media.

Holy Dave made the announcement on their Bambika show.

Read:

The boy’s name, he said, is Nathaniel Muhoro Mathu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KambuaMuziki (@kambuamuziki) on Jun 28, 2019 at 1:03am PDT

Kambua who is married to a pastor Jackson Mathu had for years been struggling with infertility flaunted her blossoming baby bump in May.

In a past interview, the crooner noted that it’s a shame that people constantly put each other down without knowing the intricate details.

View this post on Instagram Trusting God ALL the way 💛 A post shared by KambuaMuziki (@kambuamuziki) on Aug 4, 2019 at 12:23am PDT

“I remember thinking, the reason why it angers me is because people don’t even know what your journey is like. They don’t know what you’re struggling with. They don’t know if you even what to have children. They don’t know if you can have children and there are so many people especially today who are struggling with infertility.

It so unfortunate that we become such a culture of being so intrusive and putting people down. Shamming each other on things like that. I would wish that people would be sensitized. I have people who are close to me who might not be at the fore front like I am but who go through that every day,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu