Itumbi Blasts DCI For Lying About Samuel Gateri Being A State Witness In Forgery Case

Dennis Itumbi has called out Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for giving contradicting information about star witness in his forgery case.

According to the DCI, Samuel Gateri was never a witness in the case but is a person under investigation.

“We wish to clarify that contrary to insinuation by one Samwel GATERI that he’s a state witness in respect to criminal case against one @OleItumbi is false & misleading.The true facts are that he is a suspect under investigations. At no time was he envisaged to be a state witness,” DCI tweeted.

But in a charge sheet seen by Kahawa Tungu, Gateri is listed by the prosecution as a witness alongside two others.

Responding to allegations that Gateri was not a witness, Itumbi said, “Ngaiii! Nitawaombea, muokoke, Muachane na uwongo, Sunduu!”

Gateri on Monday sought to withdraw from the case because he is apparently being threatened.

In an application filed under urgency, Gateri noted that officers from the DCI arrested him on July 2 and asked him to implicate Deputy President William Ruto in the case.

“The said officers further forcibly seized and took my cell phone, combed through contents of my phone and thereafter told me that I was under arrest and that they would go ahead and execute me if I did not confirm that I had a telephone conversation with His Excellency the Deputy President, and that Mr Dennis Itumbi was my link with His Excellency the Deputy President. They further threatened that they would take me to a higher-ranking security personnel in government so that I could be dealt with,” Gateri said.

He told the court that he has been receiving death threats from unknown persons.

