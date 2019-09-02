Comedian Eric Omondi Still “Friendly” With Ex-lover Chantal (Photo)

Comedian Eric Omondi is single and apparently ready to mingle.

The funny man broke up with his girlfriend of five years in May after reaching a mutual understanding.

According to Chantal Grazioli, she was moving on because the long distance relationship was proving difficult while Eric noted that he did not want to hold her back from realizing her dreams.

“The paths that brought us together are now facing different directions and as you move on in your path I wish you the best life has to offer. I pray to God Almighty that he may keep you,” his message read in part.

The two did however vow to stay friends. Staying to their word, the ex-lovers were friendly on Instagram over the weekend.

Eric shared a photo in which he was in a kilt, attracting Chantal’s attention.

She said, “Please stop going into my room.”

The comedian who will be performing in London, South Africa and United States for the next three weeks responded, “Ntarudisha.”

Weeks into the break up, word on social media had it that Eric had turned to alcohol to help numb the pain of losing Miss Chanty.

Later, a video surfaced of him in bed with a Hamisa Mobetto look-alike who we later identified as Assumpta Waeni.

Waeni, a commercial model is apparently dating singer Madini Classic.

