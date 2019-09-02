Witness In Itumbi Case Tells Court DCI Threatened Him With Death Unless He Implicated DP Ruto

Officers from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) threatened Samuel Gateri Wanjiru with death if he did not implicate Deputy President William Ruto in the State House Director of Digital and Media Communications Director Dennis Itumbi alleged forgery case, it has emerged.

In an affidavit where Gateri is listed as an interested party, he alleges that he was arrested on July 2 for being a member of a Whatsapp group dubbed Tanga Tanga that supports DP Ruto.

Upon his arrest, he was taken to Embu Police Station by two DCI officers who said that they were acting on orders from above.

“The said officers further forcibly seized and took my cell phone, combed through contents of my phone and thereafter told me that I was under arrest and that they would go ahead and execute me if I did not confirm that I had a telephone conversation with His Excellency the Deputy President, and that Mr Dennis Itumbi was my link with His Excellency the Deputy President. They further threatened that they would take me to a higher-ranking security personel in governement so that I could be dealt with,” avers Gateri.

Gateri says in the affidavit that he never knew Itumbi in person, and that he was in the group as a “strong supporter of President Uhuru and his Deputy President William Ruto”.

The officers confiscated hi watch, two cell phones, driving licence and a power bank.

He was barred from making any call to inform family and friends of his arrest, and was released a day later without his items that had been confiscated. To date, they have never been returned and he was never arraigned in court.

Today, Gateri withdrew from the case citing death threats from unknown persons.

“I know Mr Dennis Itumbi from public sources, not personally. I saw him being ushered in as I was being hurriedlyreleased from the police confinement. I suspect there was anxiety to ensure I do not meet nor talk with Mr Dennis Itumbi,” he adds.

Itumbi was charged on July 22 over the alleged fake letter which claimed there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

He was charged with three offences of making a false document without authority, publishing a false statement and reprogramming a mobile phone.

Itumbi denied the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

