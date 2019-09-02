Court Reinstates Wilson Sossion As KNUT Secretary General

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has reinstated ousted Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion.

The court ruled that Sossion will continue to serve as the union’s SG until the case against his removal from office is heard and determined.

Sossion was allowed to access his office and bank accounts.

This comes just days after the KNUT National Executive Council (NEC) stated that Sossion had been removed from office.

The council ignored orders issued by the Labour Court on Wednesday stopping NEC from convening a meeting to forcefully remove Sossion from office.

Sossion obtained the orders after he told the court that he was likely to suffer irreparable harm if the meeting was to proceed.

Addressing the press on Friday last week, Knut national chairman Wickliffe Omucheyi, said the council members unanimously agreed to replace Sossion with his deputy Hesbon Otieno.

While accusing Sossion of insubordination, Omuchenyi noted that the top leadership arrived at the decision after he disregarded attempts by the council members to solve pertinent issues affecting the union.

“He was seen to be running the office alone instead of with the steering committee. We advised him to work with us but he didn’t,” said Omucheyi.

The Registrar of Trade Unions confirmed to KNUT that the changes had been effected.

“I wish to inform you that I have registered the Notice of Change of Officers covering the appointment made on August 29, 2019, ” a letter addressed to KNUT reads in part.

Wrangles in the union escalated last week after factions stormed KNEC headquarters with some defending Sossion while others calling for his immediate ouster.

Those opposed to Sossion said he no longer represents teachers following his deregistration by the Teacher’s Service Commission.

“We are here to reclaim the union, as it’s the union doesn’t belong to the teachers because of the wrangles that have been there, created by the outgoing SG, Wilson Sossion. We are here to remove Sossion and replace him. he’s no longer a member of KNUT following his deregistration by TSC, ” one Onditi said.

Last month, the Labour Court upheld the Teacher’s Service Commission decision to deregister Sossion who is also a nominated member of parliament.

In the ruling delivered on July 26, the court ruled that a suit challenging the deregistration lacked merit.

Sossion, who was deregistered as a teacher in January last year, had urged the court to quash TSC’s decision which he termed unfair and unlawful. He told the court the decision breached the TSC Act.

