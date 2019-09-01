Six Perish In Kinugi Accident, Scores Injured

Six people have died in an accident including a 14-seater matatu and a canter along Nairobi-Nakuru highway in Kinugi, and at least 10 injured.

According to witnesses to the Saturday evening accident, the 2NK matatu driver tried to overtake a convoy that was ahead of him when he collided with the lorry head-on.

“The matatu driver headed towards Nairobi swerved to the right, crashing into a lorry coming from the opposite direction,” said an eye witness as quoted by the Nation.

Naivasha Sub-County Deputy Police Commander John Kwasa confirmed that five people, including the lorry driver died on the spot.