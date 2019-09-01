Pope Francis Stuck In Elevator For 25 Minutes, Rescued By Holy See Firefighters

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on Sunday arrived late for his weekly prayer in St Peter’s Square, Vatican city, saying he had been stuck in a lift for 25 minutes.

The 85-year-old attributed the delays to an electric fault experienced moments after he got into the elevator.

While apologising to his congregants for being late, the pontiff stated that he was rescued by Holy See firefighters.

“I have to apologise for being late. There was a drop in voltage and the elevator stopped,” a smiling Pope said at the start of the Angelus address.

He added, “Thank goodness, the firefighters arrived, and I thank them so much, and after 25 minutes of work they managed to get it started again.”

Read: Pope Francis Causes A Stir For Kissing Salva Kiir’s Feet – Video

He asked the faithfuls to give the firefighters a round of applause.

In his address he challenged governments to take “drastic measures” to combat global warming and reduce the use of fossil fuels, saying the world was experiencing a climate emergency.

Pope Francis was elected as the 266th Roman Catholic pontiff on 13 March 2013.

He took over from Pope Benedict XVI who resigned on 28 February 2013.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu