I Will Stay On For As Long As Necessary – Michael Joseph Hints At Longer Stay At Safaricom

Interim Safariom CEO Michael Joseph could stay longer at the helm, in what is seen as opposition to government’s call to have a Kenyan appointed the CEO.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Joseph said that Safaricom was “his company” and he would stay on for as long as it is necessary.

“Personally, this is really my company. I really want to make sure nothing happens to this company and will stay on for as long as is necessary. What happened was really unfortunate. However, how long I stay as interim CEO, I don’t know,” he said.

The South African-born American served as the first Safaricom CEO for 10 years, giving way to Bob Collymore who passed on in July. He was re-appointed the CEO after the death of Collymore.

The government has been pushing to have a Kenyan at the helm of the giant telco, but Safaricom has been adamant causing a stalemate. Recently, Joseph said that he had acquired Kenyan citizenship.

Speaking to a local television station, Joseph said that a new CEO could be appointed soon, but might not be from a telecommunication background hence he could stay longer on advisory roles.

“The next appointee may not necessary be from a telco background and therefore there is a likelihood of staying on longer on an interim or advisory post as the new appointee amalgamates to the role,” he said.

