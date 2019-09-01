Man Arrested For Stealing In Church Dies In Police Custody

A man allegedly caught stealing in a church in Machagua village, Embu County has died in a police cell.

Henry Muchangi Ireri, 24, was nabbed on Thursday night by a worshipper at a local Salvation Army Church.

The worshiper had been laying trap in the church following constant stealing of property when she saw the suspect break into the kitchen.

He was then violently escorted to Kigumo police post where he was locked up for interrogation.

Mr Ireri collapsed in the police cell and died under unclear circumstances.

Church leadership however denied claims that the man was attacked by mob justice.

“The suspect was not attacked by the mob and the officers should explain how he met his death,” said Mr Mugendi.

Embu East deputy police boss Mr Michael Wachira confirmed the incident and said the body of the man was taken to Runyenjes hospital mortuary.

“It is true we went for the body of the suspect in the cell and ferried it to the mortuary,” said Mr Wachira.

Investigations have been launched to determine what caused the death.

