KDF Soldier Found Dead In Lamu

Residents of Hindi area in Lamu County on Sunday morning woke up to a shocking discovery of a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier’s lifeless body in a local bush.

Reports by Citizen Digital indicate that before his death, the soldier was spotted running by the roadside while taking off his KDF attire and boots.

Hindi MCA Anab Hajj confirmed the incident saying the deceased hung his pants on a tree in the bush where his body was found.

KDF soldiers arrived at the scene and collected the body of the deceased.

Police have launched investigations to unravel the mystery behind the soldier’s death.

Read: KDF Soldier killed, Body Burnt In Likoni

The incident comes barely a month after a charred body of a KDF soldier was found in Likoni, Mombasa County.

The body of the soldier, identified as Corporal David Githinji Mwangi attached to Mtongwe Naval Base, was still smouldering inside a disused building about 300 metres from Mtongwe Navy barracks, where he was based.

Area residents who spoke to the media said a jerrican was found next to Githinji’s body.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara confirmed the incident saying police were yet to unravel the mystery behind the killing.

Read Also: Eight KDF Soldiers Injured After Truck Overturns On Nairobi-Kangundo Road

“There are no witnesses who have come forward to volunteer information,” the police boss said.

Days after the killing, KDF soldiers reportedly attacked the area indiscriminately beating up residents to revenge the killing of their colleague.

Among those beaten up were three police officers and a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu