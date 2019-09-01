Jambi Koikai Reveals How She Is Managing Her Condition After Returning From US

Media personality Njambi Koikai, who is battling endometriosis, has revealed how she is managing the condition days after returning into the country from the United States.

Taking to her Instagram account, Njambi disclosed that her condition requires that she resides in a sterile environment — free from bacteria or any other living organisms.

“Hey fam, trying to get back in Nairobi formation😊 I’ve been away for a while na pia vumbi ikajua siko area. Due to the nature of my recovery, I’m required to be in a sterile environment, ” said Njambi.

To achieve this, the bubbly lass, popularly known as ‘Fyah Mummah’, said she had to ensure her house, beddings, coaches and everything around her is thoroughly cleaned.

She noted, “My girl @anjleegadhvi referred me to @blissful.cleaning who came and cleaned every part of our house. Removed all the dust on the couches, mattresses, duvets, floors. They also dried the couches and mattresses.”

Read: Njambi Koikai Back Into The Country After Undergoing Intensive Treatment In The US

Last week, the former NTV TV host said she is happy to be back home after seeking specialized treatment abroad in Atlanta, United States for over a year.

“… Great to be back. Thanking God for all He has done for me. So happy to see my family and you all. God bless you abundantly,” she wrote.

She thanked her fans for the support and prayers they have given her throughout her treatment journey.

“Thank you all for all the support, love and prayers. Resting now. See y’all soon,” added.

Njambi, according to information on funding platform ‘Gofundme’, has suffered stage 4 endometriosis, coupled with pneumothorax (thoracic endometriosis) for over 15 years, thereby causing her severe pelvic pain and lung collapses every month.

She publicly announced the news in 2017, before leaving Kenya US, in February last year to seek further treatment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu