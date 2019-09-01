Harambee Starlets Thump Malawi’s She Flames 3-0 To Progress Through 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers

Kenya women’s football team, the Harambee Starlets, are through to next phase of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers after hammering visiting Malawi She Flames 3-0 in Machakos on Sunday.

Mwanalima Adam aka Dogo was the heroin for Starlets, bagging in two goals in the second half to seal a healthy 5-3 aggregate win.

Starlets stormed forward for early goals and were rewarded in the 18th minute when Cynthia Shilwatso put them ahead with a lovely strike inside the box.

The Kenyan queens, who narrowly lost the first leg 3-2 away in Malawi, went into the first interval leading 1-0.

The scoreline was enough to carry them through on away goal’s rule, but the girls were leaving nothing to chance.

Dogo doubled the lead in the 77th minute with a cool finish before stretching the lead beyond She Flames with her brace ten minutes later.

Kenya will next face Ghana or Gabon in the next round.

