in SPORTS

Gor Mahia Hammers Tusker 5-2 In Kisumu, Watch All The Goals

99 Views

Gor Mahia. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Defending champions, Gor Mahia, commenced the Kenyan Premier League with a bang! Hammering hapless Tusker FC 5-2 before a lively crowd at the Moi Stadium,Kisumu on Saturday.

Kenneth Muguna, who was recently named Gor Mahia skipper, scored twice, while defender Charles Momanyi and forward Boniface Omondi scored a goal each to cap the five-star performance.

Ammon Muchiri emerged the standout performer for Tusker with two classic goals, which left Gor Mahia’s Tanzanian keeper Mapigano Kisu soul searching.

Read: Gor Mahia Terminates Dennis Oliech Contract Over Serious Misconduct

To enhance revenue collection, Gor Mahia management introduced e-ticketing for the first time in Kisumu, which saw cashless purchase of tickets.

K’Ogalo will face USM Alger in the CAF Champions League in two weeks time.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

jahmby koikai

Jambi Koikai Reveals How She Is Managing Her Condition After Returning From US
mombasa gangsters

Drama As Narok Teacher Caught Pants Down With School Girl In Lodging