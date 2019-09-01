Gor Mahia Hammers Tusker 5-2 In Kisumu, Watch All The Goals

Defending champions, Gor Mahia, commenced the Kenyan Premier League with a bang! Hammering hapless Tusker FC 5-2 before a lively crowd at the Moi Stadium,Kisumu on Saturday.

Kenneth Muguna, who was recently named Gor Mahia skipper, scored twice, while defender Charles Momanyi and forward Boniface Omondi scored a goal each to cap the five-star performance.

Ammon Muchiri emerged the standout performer for Tusker with two classic goals, which left Gor Mahia’s Tanzanian keeper Mapigano Kisu soul searching.

To enhance revenue collection, Gor Mahia management introduced e-ticketing for the first time in Kisumu, which saw cashless purchase of tickets.

K’Ogalo will face USM Alger in the CAF Champions League in two weeks time.

