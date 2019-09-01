in NEWS

Five Tourists Feared Dead After Being Swept By Floods At Hell’s Gate

Five tourists and a guide are feared dead after being swept by floods at Hell’s Gate National Park.

Naivasha sub-county commissioner Mathioya Mbogo says one body has been recovered as search mission is on-going.

The body recovered is that of a woman of Asian origin, recovered miles away at Suswa town.

“We received reports of flooding in the gorges from a survivor, we managed to rescue him but six others are still missing,” said an officer at the Hells Gate National Park as quoted by the Standard.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm,  following heavy rains at the areas of Mt. Longonot and Kingdom.

In April 2012, seven members of a Nairobi church youth group perished after they were swept away be flash floods.

