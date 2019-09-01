Drama As Suspected Con Artist Nabbed Swindling MP During Late Manduku’s Burial [Photos]

Drama ensued during the late Nyaribari Masaba Hezron Manduku’s burial in Nyanturago area, Kisii County, after a man was busted soliciting funds from dignitaries and politicians who graced the ceremony.

According to reports, the man, posing as an artist, had cornered the current Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machagu in a bid to solicit some money from him.

The suspect was so determined to have his way, that he pushed the MPs, personal assistant, away, as he tried to get the legislator alone.

However, officers from the Kisii County government whisked him away before his tricks paid off.

The man would then play tricks on the officers by lying down on the ground, seeking sympathy but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

The officers later managed to get him outside the compound.

Manduku died on August 9, at the Nairobi Hospital.

He was first elected to parliament in 1992, defeating current Kisii County Senator Prof Sam Ongeri. He was appointed Assistant Minister of Foreigners during the retired President Daniel Moi’s era.

In 1997, he lost to Prof Ongeri before recapturing the seat in 2002.

Manduku, a surgeon by profession, left the public service in 1978 and founded the Hema Hospital and school.

Prior to joining politics, he worked at Kenyatta National Hospital, Kakamega Hospital, Meru among others

