Video Of Shirtless Man Riding On Police Landrover In Nairobi CBD Excites Netizens 

FILE IMAGE OF A POLICE CAR

A video of a shirtless man riding on top of police landrover in Nairobi Central Business District has become the latest excitement to citizens on social media.

In the viral video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the man, dressed in shorts and a vest is seen comfortably riding on the police vehicle.

He seems so comfortable that he folds his hands as he leans on the vehicle’s windscreen.

His rare move is seen attracting the attention of onlookers as the vehicle drove in the CBD.

His act baffled many as most wondered whether the car was being driven by police officers.

On Evans went ahead to suggest that he stood in front of the car wanting to be ran over, however, the failed and ended up sitting on top of the vehicle.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

Written by Jael Keya

