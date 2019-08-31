Video Of Shirtless Man Riding On Police Landrover In Nairobi CBD Excites Netizens 

A video of a shirtless man riding on top of police landrover in Nairobi Central Business District has become the latest excitement to citizens on social media.

In the viral video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the man, dressed in shorts and a vest is seen comfortably riding on the police vehicle.

He seems so comfortable that he folds his hands as he leans on the vehicle’s windscreen.

His rare move is seen attracting the attention of onlookers as the vehicle drove in the CBD.

His act baffled many as most wondered whether the car was being driven by police officers.

On Evans went ahead to suggest that he stood in front of the car wanting to be ran over, however, the failed and ended up sitting on top of the vehicle.

He stood infron of the car wanting to be ran over, but the cops didn't. Akaona ni vizuri to stick his winner deeper into the bee hive and that how he ended up there. — Virtuous Miscreant (@muchai_evans) August 30, 2019

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

A rare picture of a taxpayer enjoying his money — Name cannot be blank (@just_Masankwa) August 30, 2019

Hii ndo tutasema kukalia serikali 😂😂 — Savo don corleon (@abdullahi_savo) August 30, 2019

