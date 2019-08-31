Probe Into Dutch Tycoon’s Disappearance Turns To His Phone As Wife Remains In Custody

Investigations into the disappearance of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has taken a new twist as detectives refocus their attention to his phone.

According to the new development, there is a possibility that the billionaire’s mobile phone did not leave Westlands in Nairobi on the day that he is reported to have disappeared.

The DCI has noted that the discovery of the last location of his phone has further complicated the puzzle of whether the tycoon left Kenya to begin with.

Upon his disappearance, his wife, Sarah Wairimu claimed that the billionaire had left the country for Thailand to seek medical care.

Following inconsistencies in the statements, the DCI on Friday was allowed to detain Wairimu for three more days until Monday when a court in Kiambu will determine if the State can continue holding her for 14 days, as initially requested.

Additionally, the court will be expected to determine whether the couple’s residence will be declared a crime scene as requested by the DCI.

Police Inspector Maxwell Otieno, from the homicide unit of the DCI, told the court that preliminary investigations showed that Mr Cohen may have been kidnapped.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu