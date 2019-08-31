Oscar Sudi Takes A Swipe At Uhuru, Urges Him To Donate Family Land To Mau Victims (Video)

Politics surrounding the Mau Forest evictions could escalate further following recent remarks made by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

The firebrand legislator said the impending Phase 2 of the Mau evictions are malicious coming from President Uhuru Kenyatta who in 2009 helped raise funds to resettle the evicted persons.

Speaking during a fundraising drive at St Mary’s Osongorai Secondary School in Turbo, Sudi urged the Kenyatta and Moi families to donate land for the resettlement.

My humble request to Uhuru over Mau evictions is that he fundraised for this people when Raila Odinga was chasing them. He came in 2013 and asked them to vote for him. What Happened after 2017 that makes him to plot to kick them away?

Stop damaging the lives of the poor because you’re not going to contest. Children in Mau are like those in your house. If you want to chase them, you have over 50,000 Ha. Give them around 7,000 because after all the land is not yours,” he said.

The government is set to flush out over 10,000 people from the water catchment area.

The fiery lawmaker also took on the “dynasty” politics noting that Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), fronted by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Uhuru, was a product of the dynasty and that the Ekuru Aukot-led Punguza Mizigo Bill was the only saviour for the hustlers.

“It’s only a person from Turkana that has decided to save Kenya. BBI is a product of the dynasties. I want to tell you that the dynasties will remain just that, whether you like it or not.

The poor and the hustlers (common citizens) are more than the dynasties. So stop lying to yourselves that you did not choose where you came from, you’re dynasties of this country and you must go home!” he exclaimed.

