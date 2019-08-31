Elections Board Clears Mariga To Compete For Kibra Seat On Jubilee Ticket

Football star McDonald Mariga is confirmed to be among the candidates competing for the Jubilee ticket in the upcoming Kibra-election.
Speaking to Nation, Jubilee party National Election Board (NEB) chairperson, lawyer Andrew Musangi, confirmed.
He further stated: “As by 5.30 pm on Friday, we had received a list of 16 candidates. We are proceeding with interviews and by Monday afternoon, a decision on who will be the Jubilee party ticket flagbearer will be officially announced.”
Other aspirants on the run include Morris Kinyanjui, Walter Trenk, Ibrahim Said, Doreen Wasike, Oscar Kambona, and Bukachi Chapia.
Jane Githaiga, Jack Owino, Omondi Rajab, Daniel Adem, Daniel Orogo, Ramadhan Hussein, Frank Amollo, Timothy Kaimenyi, and Geoffrey Mwangi are also on the list.
The confirmation of his clearance comes days after the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju denied claimed that the footballer was among the party’s candidates in the elections.
Mariga, 32, was playing for the Italian football giants Inter Milan but is currently without a club.
Previously, he has also played for Real Sociedad, Parma, Helsingborg, and Real Oviedo.
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has already submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission names of 11 aspirants who will contest in the party primaries.
