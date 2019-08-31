Man Hacks Sons To Death, Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

A man on Friday hacked his sons to death and later committed suicide.
Kelvin Wambui who hails from Mirangine, Nyandarua is said to have left behind a suicide note indicating that he committed the heinous act over a domestic dispute.
In his note, the deceased who worked as a boda boda rider said that his father-in-law ruined his and the kids lives when he took away their mother two years ago.
Mirangine Sub-County police boss Eric Otieno said they found a machete at the scene and Kelvin’s lifeless body hanging from the roof.
The boys were aged eight and six.
Elsewhere in Bomet, a man killed his two sons over 4kg maize flour.
28-year-old Peter Langat is said to have forewarned his wife, a school teacher about committing the act.
The wife on Friday night prepared the meal but sought refuge at a Daniel Langat’s home.
Her husband, police said, stormed the home at around 10 pm, maiming their two sons; aged six and four.
His wife managed to escape as he fled the scene of crime.
Police have since launched a manhunt for him.
The deceased have been moved to Kapkatet Sub-County mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Comments
Loading…
Loading…
Comments
0 comments