Man Hacks Sons To Death, Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

A man on Friday hacked his sons to death and later committed suicide.

Kelvin Wambui who hails from Mirangine, Nyandarua is said to have left behind a suicide note indicating that he committed the heinous act over a domestic dispute.

In his note, the deceased who worked as a boda boda rider said that his father-in-law ruined his and the kids lives when he took away their mother two years ago.

Mirangine Sub-County police boss Eric Otieno said they found a machete at the scene and Kelvin’s lifeless body hanging from the roof.

The boys were aged eight and six.

Elsewhere in Bomet, a man killed his two sons over 4kg maize flour.

28-year-old Peter Langat is said to have forewarned his wife, a school teacher about committing the act.

The wife on Friday night prepared the meal but sought refuge at a Daniel Langat’s home.

Her husband, police said, stormed the home at around 10 pm, maiming their two sons; aged six and four.

His wife managed to escape as he fled the scene of crime.

Police have since launched a manhunt for him.

The deceased have been moved to Kapkatet Sub-County mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

