Malkia Strikers Seal All African Games Conquest With A Dance (Video)

Kenya women’s volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers, managed to keep their All African Games crown with a sweet win against arch rivals Cameroon in Rabat, Morocco on Friday night.

The golden queens of Africa registered an impressive 3 sets to 1 win to exert revange on the Central Africans, who beat them in the final of the 2019 African volleyball championships in Egypt.

Following the conquest, the Malkia Strikers, who managed to bag the title for the second time on the bounce, burst into song and dance to celebrate the big achievement.

The gold was Kenya’s 11th overall and marked a triumphant return to the helm of the team by coach Paul Bitok.

