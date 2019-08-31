in ENTERTAINMENT

Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli Finally Introduces Baby Liam Francis To Netizens (Photo)

lillian muli
Citizen TV News Anchor Lillian Muli. [Courtesy]

Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli has finally introduced her last born son, Liam Francis to the public.

Before welcoming baby Liam, Muli had indicated that she was going to shield her son from unforgiving netizens.

I will not reveal the baby’s face. In as much as many people have been supportive and happy for me, there are those that have said the most heartless things, and it shocks me that people can be so openly vicious and unkind.

When baby is bigger, yes, I might. There will be no social media accounts for my baby as well,” she said then.

Fast forward to 2019, Liam is a year and a month old and his face is plastered on his mother’s Instagram page.

“Liam Francis, big boy,” the TV siren captioned the baby’s picture taken during his first birthday party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Liam Francis. Big Boy.

A post shared by Lillian Muli The Brand (@lilmuli) on

Liam is Muli’s son with Shabana FC boss, Jared Nevaton.

The TV girl patched things up with her baby daddy who she branded a “community husband” in December 2018.

Things are seemingly going great between the two. She recently shared his picture with the caption, “best friend.”

