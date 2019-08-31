Diana Marua Talks About Struggling With Depression After Having Daughter, Heaven

Gospel artiste Kevin Bahati’s wife Diana Marua struggled with post partum depression after the birth of their daughter, Heaven Bahati.

This she told Betty Kyallo on her weekly segment, Up Close.

According to Marua who just welcomed another baby, Majesty Bahati, taking care of the child as her husband went on with his life weighed heavily on her.

While the crooner made headlines, she said, she was struggling to raise the child on her own.

Marua also spoke about finding the Lord after meeting Bahati who was already an established gospel artiste when they met.

“Of course before I met Bahati I was of the world. Ilikuwa serious ile proper,” she told Betty.

The vlogger also told how she dumped her then boyfriend on the day she met the singer.

It is on that day that she was shooting Mapenzi video with Bahati.

She has in past interviews said that on the material day, she found the ex boyfriend only identified as “J” cheating on her with another woman.

Without disclosing too many details, Marua dumped the man and with time found her soulmate in Bahati.

The couple is blessed with three kids and Bahati already looking for a fourth.

