Betty Kyallo Responds To KoT Poking Fun At Her Failed Marriage With Okari

There is never a dull moment with K24 Tv’s Betty Kyallo.

The Weekend with Betty host last night had what viewers thought was a good interview with gospel artiste Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Marua.

So good was the interview that her fans thought she should be a marriage counsellor when she is not busy in the studio.

A tweep wrote, “You should make marriage counselling as a side hustle. Nice interview.”

To this, Kyallo answered, “Kama nilishindwa (If I failed).”

It is not a secret that the Flair by Betty parlour chief executive was once a married to NTV’s Dennis Okari.

Theirs was a short-lived union that lasted six months. Those in the know say that she fell in love with Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Critics also had something to say about her marriage to Okari. Some said that she gave up too early while others thought that she and the investigative journalist were a bad fit.

Here are some comments and witty responses by the mother of one:

Oh because tulikuwa pamoja… Vi vijana 😏 https://t.co/eO5khxQi2G — Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo) August 31, 2019

Yani I'm not even sure nicheke au nikasirike. You got your phone, opened the Twitter app, went to 'new reply,' wrote and wrote and wrote this, saw it was "good", gave it a sigh, deep breath and posted. Slow clap mama yao. It takes one to see one. 😂😂😂 Good day. https://t.co/RbArUUdVmn — Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo) August 31, 2019

After Okari and Joho, Kyallo is already in another relationship with a man she is yet to introduce to the public.

Speaking to Word Is a few weeks ago, the news anchor said that she is comfortable keeping him to herself.

She also reiterated that she is not in a hurry to exchange nuptials

Okari has also moved on and is now married to one Naomi Joy.

