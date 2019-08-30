Blow For Wilson Sossion As KNUT Replaces Him With Hesbon Otieno

Embattled Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has been removed from office.

The decision was arrived at during the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

Addressing the press on Friday evening, Knut national chairman Wickliffe Omucheyi, said the council members unanimously agreed to replace Sossion with his deputy Hesbon Otieno.

The Registrar of Trade Unions has since confirmed to KNUT that the changes have been effected.

“I wish to inform you that I have registered the Notice of Change of Officers covering the appointment made on August 29, 2019, ” a letter addressed to KNUT reads in part.

While accusing Sossion of insubordination, Omuchenyi noted that the top leadership arrived at the decision after he disregarded attempts by the council members to solve pertinent issues affecting the union.

“He was seen to be running the office alone instead of with the steering committee. We advised him to work with us but he didn’t,” said Omucheyi.

The Labour Court had on Wednesday issued orders stopping NEC from convening a meeting to forcefully remove Sossion from office.

Sossion obtained the orders after he told the court that he was likely to suffer irreparable harm if the meeting was to proceed.

However, officials stormed KNUT headquarters on Thursday morning vowing to oust Sossion. Four people were arrested during the fracas.

Sossion had vowed to remain in office saying the council had no powers to remove him from office.

“I’m not quitting…I’m not quitting…and I cannot be removed, forget about it, no matter how much money they use, I am not on trial. I will only go home if the delegates say so,” said the vocal KNUT boss.

Last month, the Labour Court upheld the Teacher’s Service Commission decision to deregister Sossion who is also a nominated member of parliament.

In the ruling delivered on July 26, the court ruled that a suit challenging the deregistration lacked merit.

Sossion, who was deregistered as a teacher in January last year, had urged the court to quash TSC’s decision which he termed unfair and unlawful. He told the court the decision breached the TSC Act.

