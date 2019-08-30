Wendy Waeni’s Ex-Manager Joe Mwangi Wanted By DCI Over Letter Impersonating CS

Joseph Mwangi Nduta alias Joe Mwangi is a wanted man by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a tweet, Joe who was teen gymnast Wendy Waeni’s ex manager, DCI said is wanted over forgery of a letter purported to have originated from a Cabinet Secretary.

The letter is said to have spelt out “some consequences” for Wendy’s mother Magdalene Mbele.

“Mr Joseph Mwangi NDUTA alias Joe whose photos appear below is #Wanted by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in connection with the Forgery of a Letter purporting to be from a Cabinet Secretary threatening the complainant- Magdalene Mbele of some consequences,” read a tweet by DCI.

Mwangi has been involved in a back and forth fight with the gymnast’s mother since the teenager accused him on live television of making away with money raised from her performances.

The ex manager on his part accused the mother of being a drunkard who mishandled funds meant for Wendy’s upkeep.

“I gave Wendi’s mum 100k for Wendy’s school fees. Wendi’s mum is a drunkard,” Mwangi told Chipukeezy a few weeks ago.

But according to Ms Mbele, she is a staunch christian who does not take alcohol.

“I’m a staunch Christian, I have never had alcohol in my life, my daughter can attest to that. Joe Mwangi is a liar and a fraud that is why it was best fit that he no longer manages my daughter,” she said.

Mwangi also roped in Interior CS Fred Matiang’i into the debacle saying that he (Matiang’i) is the one who pays school fees for the girl.

Three weeks ago, the DCI announced their commencement of investigations against Mwangi.

Together with the Child Protection Unit, the DCI opted to take the matter into their hands.

“Detectives from the Child Protection Unit have today commenced investigations into this matter & should ANY criminal culpability be found, appropriate legal action will be taken. We are grateful to all those who brought this to our attention,” the DCI tweeted.

DCI has instructed Mwangi to report to DCI offices in Nairobi Area.

