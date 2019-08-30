in SPORTS

Victor Wanyama Set To Seal Ksh1.4 Billion Move To Club Brugge From Tottenham

Victor Wanyama. [Courtesy]

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Belgian side Club Brugge over the transfer of midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The 28-year-old Kenyan, who joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016 for Ksh1.4 billion, is set to move to the Jupiler Pro League leaders for Ksh1.4 billion.

Wanyama saw his first-team chances diminish after Harry Winks’ return from injury at the start of last season.

He has also faced extra competition in midfield since the signing of Tanguy Ndombele for a club record Ksh6.8 billion.

Defensive midfielder Wanyama is yet to play this season and made 13 Premier League appearances last term.

He played 18 and 36 times respectively in the two previous top-flight campaigns.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

