Police Gun Down Suspected Al Shabaab Member Linked With The Murder Of Cleric

Kwale police officers have gunned down a suspected al Shabaab member linked with the murder a village elder and cleric.

Confirming the incident, Kwale County Commander Tom Odero noted that they recovered a pistol from the suspect.

He further noted that the officers caught up with the suspect at Ng’ombeni area in Matuga.

He exclaimed: “The suspect opened fire on police who had ordered him to surrender. One officer was injured as police exchanged gunfire with the suspect.”

Commander Odero also stated that the suspect had been linked to the murder of two village elders in Ukunda three weeks ago.

The victims are stated to have been an imam, Omari Fumbwe and Nyumba Kumi chairman Bakari Dondo.

In a separate incident, another suspected armed robber was gunned down in Nyali.

According to reports, the incident happened at Bombolulu Sports area, where law enforcers had gone to raid the suspect’s house.

Speaking on the raid, Nyali police boss, Simon Thirikwa noted that the officers ordered the robber, Mohamed Hamasa to surrender but he refused to cooperate.

He is then stated to have hurled a grenade at the officers who were forced to open fire, killing him instantly.

Police officers further stated that they were able to recover police uniform, boots and two smartphones from the 45-year-old’s house.

Reports have it that Hamasa was a member of a gang that shot an M-Pesa agent at a Naivas store in Nyali, on June 25, 2019.

The gang is reported to have made away with Ksh 600, 000 from the agent’s shop.

The suspect’s body was taken to Coast Provincial General Hospital morgue.

Thirikwa further disclosed that Hamasa who had stayed in Bombululu for about 20 years, had been in the past charged with various criminal offenses.

