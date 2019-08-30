ODM Director For Political Affairs And Strategy Wafula Buke Sacked

Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) has sacked its Director for Political Affairs and Strategy Wafula Buke following disagreements with party officials.

Taking to Facebook, Buke confirmed that he had received a letter from ODM firing him, and that party officials were not picking his calls.

"I was sacked yesterday as Director for Political Affairs and Strategy of ODM. Mr Edwin Sifuna, Mr Oduor Ongwen and Ms Pareno, since you can't pick my calls, I hereby confirm receiving your letter. I ruffled snakes and have received my feedback. I disagree with you so I will see what to do about that. I just lost income but the struggle for a better ODM is for us all. The funeral for losing a job continues. No burial arrangements," posted Buke.

It is not yet clear what the disagreement was, but it is suspected that it is about Kibra constituency by-election where ODM has been hesitant to front their candidate.

ODM postponed nominations for the Kibra by-election, which were set for Saturday, August 31, over security concerns.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, the party stated that the National Elections Board (NEB) had pushed the nominations to September 7.

“NEB has postponed the party nominations exercise in Kibra Constituency due to lack of provision of security personnel for the exercise occasioned by the ongoing national census,” said ODM.

Eleven aspirants have been cleared to battle for the ODM party ticket in the nominations.

According to a statement by Director of Communications-ODM Philip Etale, the number reduced from the initial figure of over 20 candidates after a number failed to comply with the laid down procedure.

Those cleared to participate in the nominations are Awino Christone Odhiambo, Orero Peter Ochieng’Sine, Tony Ogola Sira, Ojijo Reuben William, Ayako Oguwa, Stephen Okello Okoth, Bernard Otieno Obayi and Obaricks Eric Ochieng.

Others are Owino Brian Shem, Millar John Otieno, Musungu Benson and Owade Lumumba Patrick.

The party is already facing stiff competition from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC), which has fronted former ODM strategist Eliud Owalo. Owalo quit ODM three weeks ago and joined rival ANC.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee Party has officially invited applications from aspirants seeking its ticket in the upcoming Kibra by-election.

