Inspekta Mwala Breaks Silence After Fatal Accident In Kilifi

Kenyan actor Davis Mwabili, popularly known as “Inspekta Mwala”, has come out to address reports that he hit and killed a pedestrian, Samuel Mwaki, on Monday night in Kaloleni, Kilifi County.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mwala, who is out on Ksh40,000 police bond, regretted his acts.

“Am sorry for what happened and pole to the family, ” said Mwala.

Mwala, known for his police inspector role in a comical show that airs on Citizen TV, however, urged Kenyans not to brand him a ‘killer’.

“If am a killer then I would have joined Al Shabab, my point is… lets b constructive guys some of our pple are dying of hunger and hamjaichangamkia hivi,,,waaah lets sitdown n think, ” he added.

Read: Comedian Inspekta Mwala Released As Police Investigate Death Of Pedestrian

Am sorry for what hapened and pole to the familly,if am a killer then i would have joined Al shabab,my poit is… lets b constractive guys some of our pple are dying of hunger and hamjaichangamkia hivi,,,waaah lets sitdown n think. pic.twitter.com/dcdOmIWYbq — Inspekta Mwala (@inspektamwala) August 30, 2019

The comments come hours after the father to the deceased, Alex Mangi Yaa, told a local media that he was in the process of identifying a lawyer who will represent the family in court.

“We are now looking for a lawyer to represent us in court. Sadly, Mwala is yet to communicate with us despite killing our son, who has left behind a young wife and a child,” he lamented.

The accident was confirmed by Kilifi Police Commander Patrick Okeri.

Read Also: Inspekta Mwala Runs Over Pedestrian, Kills Him On The Spot

Mwala is said to have veered off the road while trying to overtake an incoming vehicle hitting and dragging the 35-year-old man for at least 100 metres.

The deceased was fatally wounded and his skull, hands and legs crashed.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing with reports indicating that Mwala might face murder charges.

According to Rabai Police Chief David Maina, Mwala will face another count of drunk driving.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu