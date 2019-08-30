KRA Destroys Fake Goods Worth Kshs. 1.5 billion Seized in Nairobi

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has today announced that it teamed up with the Multi-Agency team on illicit trade to destroy illicit excisable products with a market value of over Kshs. 1.5 billion at stony Athi, Kajiado County.

According to KRA, the products which were seized from various traders in Nairobi and could have led to a loss of over Kshs. 400 million in tax revenues.

The products destroyed include 25,070 bottles of beer, 102,004 bottles of wine spirits packed in 82,538 bottles and 104,786 bottles of juice.

Other goods also destroyed were 93, 670 bottles of water, 60, 000 fake excise stamps and 6, 450 packets of cigarettes. Other products which include cigars, cigarillos and shisha packed in 50 packets, were also destroyed in the exercise.

KRA impounded the products in partnership with the various government agencies that constitute the multiagency team charged with combating illicit trade and contraband goods.

Among government agencies in the multiagency team are; Office of the President, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA), NACADA and the Department of Public Health.

The illicit products were confiscated in the course of the last and prior financial years.

