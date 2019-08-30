Junior Police Officers In Kiganjo Decry Eviction From Police Lines

Junior members of the police force at National Police College (Kiganjo Campus) formerly Kiganjo Police Training College are being evicted from the hostels (police lines), block A-F in favour of members of inspectorate.

In a letter dated August 29 to the director of the school from Mathias Pombo for the commandant of the National Police College, the junior police officers have been told to vacate the houses by September 30.

“Following the commandant’s directive the above blocks be occupied by members of inspectorate. I am under instructions to inform all members of other ranks residing in blocks A-F within police lines to make arrangements and vacate them latest by 30th September, 2019. On the same note, all members of inspectorate residing within police lines should also vacate by 30th September, 2019,” read the letter in part.

The officers are now being pushed to live in rentals outside the college, with the cheapest house being Ksh7,000, a bedsitter.

According to an officer who reached out to Kahawa Tungu, whom we could not mention for fear of reprisal, the officers receive Ksh7,000 house allowance which is taxed Ksh1,500 as PAYE. On top of it, they say the place where the rentals are is far from the college, yet they are supposed to undertake assignments as late as midnight.

The officers are now calling upon the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to intervene and make sure they are not evicted, since this would affect their learning and service at Kiganjo.

In April this year, Director of Studies at Kiganjo Ms Susan Wangeci Mwangi was on the spot for allegedly extorting trainees at the college.

According to sources within the college, Ms Mwangi collected Ksh2,400 from all the officers in the college for track suits, which turn turn out to be low quality suits. Assuming she makes Ksh1,000 from each of the 1,000 trainees in the college, this amounts to over Ksh1,000,000 in just a single supply

