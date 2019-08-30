Hitches At Newly Installed Integrated Customs Management System Delays Car Clearance At Mombasa Port

KRA says that the system will reduce motor vehicle clearance time by 60 percent, despite complains by importers that the system has caused several delays due to hitches that could see thousands of cars pile up in the port.

“On our part as importers, delay on clearance means delays on orders as suppliers and end users wait longer to get their units. Delays are happening due to the non-familiarity with the system,” said Stella Koech, a manager at JPC Trade, a Tokyo-based Japanese used car dealer, as quoted by Business Daily.

This is despite KRA saying that it had trained at least 6,156 individuals on the new system including clearing agents, importers, shipping agents, consolidators, EPZ operators, ground handlers, CFS operators and insurance companies.

“Training and sensitisation on iCMS has been on-going since 2017. KRA has put in place an elaborate support framework that ensures quick resolution of any reported issues,” said Safari.

The new system was launched in 2016 to replace Simba System, which ran on multiple platforms and required multiple points of authentication for users, thereby taking more time.

iCMS is also being used at the airports including JKIA, Eldoret International Airport and Moi International Airport. It is currently being piloted at Kilindini Mombasa.