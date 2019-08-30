Huddah’s Inbox Flooded After She Confessed To ‘Drooling’ For Teenage Boys

Kenyan socialite-turned-entrepreneur Huddah Monroe’s inbox is apparently flooded after she confessed on Thursday that she hasn’t had carnal knowledge for two months now.

In an Instagram story, the lass, further, admitted that she has been drooling for 18-year-olds.

“Haven’t had my conjugal rights in 2 months. Practicing self-control in this sinful world. 18-year-old boys looking like snacks, I want to eat them all. So if you see me rant as you all call it, instead of speaking one’s mind. Understand it’s a cry for help. LMFAO! F*ck that shit. I stay speaking my mind forever, I don’t care,” the bosschick wrote.

Huddah’s post seems to have attracted the attention of secret admirers thirsting for her ‘goodies’.

The Huddah Cosmetics proprietor shared some of the direct messages she has been receiving with some confirming that they had just turned 18.

Huddah, however, mentioned that she can’t make out with an 18-year-old adding that it’s child abuse.

“Lmfao, Y’all wielding for nothing. I can’t be with an 18-year-old. Lol! That’s child abuse, ” she captioned the screenshots.

This comes just two months after she recounted hitting on a teenage boy and receiving messages from his parents.

“Saw a fine boy on IG, I don’t dm men, but I DMd him like “You so yummy”, she narrated in a June post.

She went on, “I got a DM from his dad and his mom who are big-time celebrities telling me to stop being a “COUGAR”. I read and unread. Such Weirdos!”

Huddah recently engaged in an online spat with media girl Kamene Goro who claimed that she has been engaging in prostitution, hence, her wealth.

“Has she been selling (expletive)? A girl with standard three English owns a Range Rover and an apartment in Kileleshwa, what else have you been selling other than (expletive),” Kamene said.

“What did you think she was, a lawyer?” she posed as they burst into laughter.

In response, the Boss Chick said, “Only a b**** unsure of her position tries to prove herself…What is understood, doesn’t need to be explained. I am never oblivious to the reality of anything in life… Playing cool doesn’t mean playing a fool… It just means I am in control of the situation… Remember a queen never comes off her throne to address a peasant.”

