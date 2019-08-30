CCTV Footage Shows How Nairobi Man Lost Sh150,000 In Daylight Robbery

An unsuspecting man on Thursday became a victim of broad daylight robbery moments after he withdrew money from the bank.

According to Athanus Muema, the victim, he had gone to NIC bank and withdrew Ksh250,000 in order to purchase some materials from Nairobi’s industrial area.

Unfortunately, there were some people who were trailing him, unnoticed to him.

After he got the money, he went ahead to the gated business premise in Enterprise Road, where he parked his car and left it for the shop to acquire the materials.

Soon after he left his car, another car rolled up and parked next to his.

According to the CCTV footage acquired from the premises, an occupant of the other car is seen alighting and breaking into Athanus’ car.

He is then seen to be looking for something and is then seemingly claimed to have found part of the money that had been left inside the car.

From the footage, a woman believed to have been part of the robbers is seen following Muema to allegedly monitor him as her accomplices broke into the car.

The guard who is seen in the video is reported to have told that the robbers informed him that they were together with Muema.

The issue has consequently been reported to the Industrial Area police and a manhunt launched to search for the thieves.

Here is the video courtesy of Nairobi News:

