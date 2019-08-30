DPP Haji Denounces Interpol Letter Revealing “Wanted” Kenyans In Akasha Drug Case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji’s office has denounced a letter listing wanted high profile individuals involved in the Akasha’s drug case.

The DPP noted that his office has not officially received the letter which has been circulating on social media.

According to the letter, it was alleged that Interpol wrote to DPP informing him that notable politicians were wanted in relation to confessions made the Akasha brothers.

Among the politicians listed included, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo among other KRA officials.

PLEASE NOTE The DPP Noordin Haji has not received the following letter circulating on social media purported to have been written by Interpol containing a list of wanted Kenyans for adversely being mentioned in the Akashas' drug case pic.twitter.com/WJJlC7nTwx — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) August 30, 2019

Read:

This is, however, the second time that a fake letter has been circulating on social media in relation to the Akasha drug case.

In February, an almost similar letter purported to be from Interpol claimed that nine high profile individuals in Kenya were wanted for arrest in relation to the drug trafficking-related cases.

According to the letter, the nine were named as part of a ‘sophisticated international drug trafficking ring’ in relation to the guilty plea by Ibrahim and Baktash Akasha at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

At the time, the individuals named included Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, his brother Abubakar Joho, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, former Kiambu governor William Kabogo, Cherangany member of parliament Joshua Kutuny, former Othaya MP Mary Wambui, former Kilome MP John Harun Mwau, one-time Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Stanley Livondo, and East African Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu